Government says Portugal does not fish in UK waters and does not receive compensation – Observer

The Ministry of the Sea said on Monday that Portugal was not fishing in UK waters, and was therefore not covered by compensation for loss of catches.

“In information published in recent days in the Portuguese press, it is said that the Commission has proposed a value of three euros to compensate for Portugal’s losses in fishing in UK waters in the context of Brexit [saída do Reino Unido da União Europeia]”The Ministry of the Sea noted in a statement.

According to the executive, the three euros in question appeared in an internal working document of the European Commission, “in which the values ​​were presented after the execution of the algorithms of compensation calculations”, on the basis of a set of parameters statistics, intended to compensate Member States that have lost access to waters in the UK’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, as stated by the ministry headed by Ricardo Serrão Santos, for Portugal, this value is no longer on the agenda in the current negotiations of the European Commission.

“[…] Portugal does not have a license to operate in the United Kingdom’s EEZ and does not benefit from any extraordinary support in this area, which is aimed exclusively at compensating for the loss of access to United Kingdom waters ”, he said. -he declares.

The UK’s official departure from the European Union took place on January 31, 2020. The post-Brexit agreement, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, allows the two parties to continue negotiating without quotas or tariffs. However, this does not avoid new costs and bureaucracy for European companies doing business with the UK.