Unlike Zuckerberg, Snap CEO welcomes Apple’s Tracking Transparency app

In an interview with CNBC, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Apple’s app Tracking Transparency, slated to roll out soon with iOS 14.5, is a good thing for users. A very different view than on Facebook, even if Snapchat will also be affected by the tool of the brand with the apple.

His announcement at WWDC 2020 had been a bombshell for many businesses and advertisers. Originally slated to be released at the same time as iOS 14, App Tracking Transparency has finally been postponed to give developers time to adjust. With this feature, all iPhone or iPad owners receive a message when they open an app asking if they allow the app to use their data for targeted advertising. Logically, many people will refuse.

Many have criticized this new tool, Facebook at the top. The social network economic model is indeed based on targeted advertising as it resells personal data to advertisers so that they can better target their advertisements. Whether through blog posts or through the press, the Mark Zuckerberg company attacked Facebook directly: “Apple can say that it is doing this to help people, but this maneuver is clearly aimed at the interests of its competitors,” the CEO started of social network.

However, the giants of the web do not all agree. “In reality, we admire Apple and we believe they are trying to do what is right for their customers. Your concern for privacy is in line with our values ​​and building our business from the start. Overall, we feel very well prepared for these changes, but the changes in this ecosystem are generally disruptive and the outcome is uncertain, ”said Evan Spiegel.

While Snap expects App Tracking Transparency to have a direct impact on revenue, the CEO makes sure to prepare ahead of time to deploy the tool and hopes the negative impact will only be felt in the short term. In fact, the company plans to give advertisers more opportunities to deliver their products and services directly through Snapchat.

For its part, Facebook is preparing to respond and is even planning to sue Apple for anti-competitive practices.