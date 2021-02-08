Moscow regards expulsion of Russian diplomats as “unfounded and hostile measure” – Observer

Russia denounced the announcement by Germany, Poland and Sweden of the expulsion of Russian diplomats in retaliation as a measure “unfounded” and “hostile” to a similar measure previously decided by Moscow.

“The decision taken by Poland, Germany and Sweden is unfounded and hostile,” said Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in statements on public television Rossia 1, again denouncing “l Western interference in the internal affairs of Russia.

Germany, Poland and Sweden had announced shortly before the expulsion of Russian diplomats in retaliation for an identical measure decided on Friday by Moscow and in connection with the Navalny affair. Berlin, Warsaw and Stockholm will each expel a Russian diplomat serving in their respective countries, the three capitals say almost simultaneously.

“This measure is a government response [alemão] a decision taken on February 5 by the Russian Federation “to expel a German diplomat who” was simply seeking legal information on developments on the ground, “the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Swedish government, for its part, “informed the Russian Ambassador that someone from the Embassy had to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only doing his job, ”Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

“In response to the unjustified expulsion of a Polish diplomat, the MNE [Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros] decided, in coordination with Germany and Sweden, to recognize as “persona non grata” an official of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan [oeste]”He said in a tweet from the Polish ministry.

Russia on Friday declared diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden “ persona non grata ”, accusing them of participating in protests in support of opponent Alexei Navalny, detained since Jan. 17, the announcement appeared on day of the visit of the Head of European Diplomacy. Josep Borrell, Moscow.

The presence of diplomats at “illegal January 23” rallies in support of Navalny in St. Petersburg and Moscow is “unacceptable and incompatible with his status,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

The “unjustified” expulsion of diplomats reveals “an additional facet of what is happening in Russia now and which has little to do with the rule of law,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a response almost immediate.