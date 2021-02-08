Chalane and Cyclone Eloise killed 40 people in central Mozambique – Observe

Storm Chalane and Cyclone Eloise, which hit central Mozambique between December and January, causing flooding in the following weeks, killed 40 people in Manica province, the Secretary of State for Manica said on Monday. the province in a new movement.

Most of the victims have died from collapsing houses, in addition to drowning and electrocution, according to Edson Macuácua, increasing figures released so far.

“We have 40 dead [contabilizados] to this day and I think we can have even more, ”he said, referring to the need to think about how infrastructure construction is done in this province.

“We need to think about what to change in the form of construction, taking into account the location of public infrastructure, human settlements and the quality and construction techniques that are used,” he said. declared.

Storm Chalane hit the center of the country in December 2020 and the official death toll is seven, followed by Cyclone Eloise in January, with a death toll of 12, according to the latest data.

The country is in the middle of the rainy and cyclonic season, which occurs between the months of October and April, with winds coming from the Indian Ocean and flooding from the watersheds of southern Africa.

Since January, the Mozambican authorities have warned of the risk of flooding in several provinces, mainly due to rising rivers, caused by rains in Mozambique and neighboring countries, in addition to the dams being dumped.

Many families have been removed from areas at risk, several access routes having been interrupted, which has led to the isolation of certain regions of the country, making humanitarian aid more difficult.

The National Meteorological Institute foresees the approach of another low pressure system that could evolve to the degree of tropical depression and reach the Mozambican coast during the weekend.