Vaccines reported in South Africa are “a bucket of cold water” in Mozambique – Observer

The postponement of vaccination against Covid-19 with the drug AstraZeneca in South Africa has been classified as a “bucket of cold water” by Benigna Matsinhe, deputy director of public health in Mozambique. The postponement was announced on Sunday due to lack of efficacy against the dominant variant of the novel 501Y.V2 coronavirus in the country, the South African Minister of Health said.

The same variant is also circulating in Mozambique, a neighboring country. According to the Minister of Health in January, 70% of the positive samples of Covid-19 in Mozambique in December already consisted of the new variant. The postponement was viewed with fear by Benigna Matsinhe, Mozambique’s deputy director of public health. “We received this unpleasant information because it was one of those vaccines that most African countries” are considering using because it is easier to store, he said.

This is also the bet ”of the Covax mechanism, supported by the World Health Organization and the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), which are the main financiers [de vacinas] in African countries, ”he added. “It’s a big bucket of cold water, but we’re sure something will be done” by the pharmaceutical companies, as has been the case so far, said Benigna Matsinhe.

While the other vaccines require negative temperatures, some extremely low, AstraZeneca’s can be kept between two and eight degrees, within the limits of Mozambique’s logistical capacities, he noted.

Since the first case was reported in Mozambique in March 2020, the country has recorded a total of 465 deaths from Covid-19 and 44,912 infections, of which 61% have recovered.

The Mozambican president announced Thursday, among 20 new measures, an overnight curfew, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., in the metropolitan area of ​​Maputo, which covers the districts of Matola, Boane and Marracuene.

The new restrictions, in force since Friday, lasting 30 days, were adopted in view of the increase in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases of Covid-19 which only in January exceeded the figures for all year 2020, focusing if in Maputo.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,316,812 deaths worldwide, resulting from more than 106 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP. The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.