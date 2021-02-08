The highest paid developers are those who work in cybersecurity

Over the years, the actual gaps between developer compensation widened. CodinGame’s latest barometer shows the extent to which developers working in the cybersecurity industry can make high incomes. More and more candidates are in a strong position to negotiate their compensation package.

Differences between the occupations of the developer family

According to the study recently published by CodinGame, computer security developers can benefit from the highest levels of compensation due to the health crisis. They receive an average of 46,000 euros per year. Shortly after cybersecurity, we find the developers who work in “technological activities”: They receive 45,900 euros. Policyholder: € 44,600. Developers who work in the energy sector receive an average of € 44,400 per year, and those who work in finance receive an average of € 44,300 per year.

In the same category

Who is Andy Jassy, ​​the next Amazon CEO?

This is not a myth, developers make a very good living in France. The rise in the number of cyber attacks has also led companies to increase the pay of developers involved in cybersecurity. We are thinking, for example, of the European Commission, which wants a “European protective shield”, the aim of which would be to protect, defend and dissuade itself from cyber attacks. For several months now, the SolarWinds cyberattack, the largest cyberattack of all time, has hit the world’s largest companies and even US government agencies.

The study also shows the professions that are most in demand. In the order of the best paid to the worst paid, we find the software architect before the data scientist and DevOps. More precisely, CodinGame shows that the software architect pays an average of 61,500 euros per year when the data scientist receives 46,000 euros per year and DevOps 44,600 euros. We note that the strong adoption of the cloud due to the Covid-19 pandemic is a factor pushing companies to recruit more and more developers.

Does the remuneration really interest web professionals?

It is also interesting to read that 80% of HR professionals hire developers with “non-university” training. Proof that this profession is still open to self-taught and that university education is likely not yet adapted to the market. 64% of the companies surveyed state that they want to hire up to 50 developers this year. Finally, it’s interesting to see that 48% of companies offer developers the opportunity to work 100% remotely.

Over the years, web developer studies have attracted more and more candidates. Be careful, if a lot of developers have high pay, they don’t all. For example, we think of developers who work in IT services: they are paid almost 30% less than those who work in cybersecurity: an average of 31,500 euros per year. It is interesting to note that, according to the survey, the amount of remuneration only ranks third in the order of the determining criteria for choosing a job.