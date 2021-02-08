From “Zionist bulldogs” to “primitive anti-Semites”. The controversy that involved Captain de Abril Sousa Castro and Israel – …

Rodrigo Sousa Castro, captain of April, wrote on his personal Twitter account on Friday that “the Jews, as they dominate global finance”: “They bought and have the vaccines they wanted. It’s a kind of historical revenge. And I won’t say more until the Zionist bulldogs jump ”. It was the start of a controversy that quickly set in and has already led the Israeli ambassador to Portugal to criticize what he describes as “primitive” anti-Semitism and ignorant racism. The former soldier has already admitted that the generalization was “abusive”, but denounces “concerted action of intimidation”.

“As a proud Zionist bulldog, I can promise that if Israel develops a cure for COVID-19, Colonel Sousa e Castro will have access to it if needed. pic.twitter.com/JREVVBewsG

– Israel in Portugal (@IsraelinPT) February 7, 2021

It was through Israel’s account in Portugal that Israel’s ambassador to Lisbon, Raphael Gamzou, disputed Sousa Castro’s accusations on Sunday, promising, however, that if the Middle Eastern country “develops a cure for Covid -19, Colonel Sousa Castro will have access to you if necessary ”.

The ambassador even says that “when it comes to medicine, we do not exclude primitive anti-Semites or ignorant racists, even if their present is not as glorious as their past.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Sousa Castro has been the subject of several comments on social media. On Saturday, just before the Israeli ambassador’s response, Captain April wrote on Twitter: “A post in which I speak about Zionism and its crimes in Palestine was worth my page here on Twitter being stolen by the legion of Nazi supporters. Zionists. The page was more cleaned up ”.

A post in which I talk about Zionism and its crimes in Palestine was worth the leak of my page here in the Tt of the Legion of Zionist Nazi supporters. The page has become more sanitized.

– rodrigo sousa castro (@ 1963Cor) February 6, 2021

But this Monday Rodrigo Sousa Castro came once again to clarify the situation, also denouncing “the concerted action of harassment” which was the target. He says in the original Friday post (meanwhile deleted) he made a “mistake” and incurred a “generalization” which is not “correct” and which is “abusive”, adding that “many will have the right to have offended ”.

The ex-soldier denounces, however, that “dozens of angry people have initiated concerted action to intimidate, insult, offend and deviate from the essential. No one asked me the motives or reasons for this statement. And he says that a “beto” “complained” to Vasco Lourenço (president of the 25 de Abril association) about the tweet under the pretext of “attacking”.

Good afternoon. An explanation due to my followers on Tt or whoever reads what I write.

I made the mistake of publishing in an article about Israel’s ability to differentiate itself greatly from other countries by purchasing vaccines, saying that “Jews dominate finance in the world” (follow)

– rodrigo sousa castro (@ 1963Cor) February 8, 2021

And, to correct the “generalization”, the ex-soldier reminded Yitzhak Rabin, “a democratic, humanist and tolerant Jew murdered by a Zionist Nazi when he wanted not only to seek peace but also justice”.

He also points out that during “the era of the colonial war” and the “dictatorship”, the Estado Novo regime was supported “by the Israeli government”, “thus helping to ensure that dictatorship and unjust war did not happen. not have a faster outcome ”. “But this betos has not learned,” he concludes.

Rodrigo Sousa Castro’s words have already reached the American Jewish Committee, which is “horrified” by the “scandalous conspiracy theories” shared by the ex-serviceman, “hero of the 1974 revolution”. “We stand in solidarity with the Portuguese Jewish community and we ask the Portuguese government to denounce the despicable comments,” said the association in a tweet.

We are horrified by the outrageous anti-Semitic conspiracy theories shared by Rodrigo Sousa Castro, a hero of the Portuguese Revolution of 1974.

We are in solidarity with ???????? Jewish community and call on the Portuguese government to denounce its despicable words. pic.twitter.com/9PkVz8nKGQ

– American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) February 8, 2021

Andrew Srulevich, director of European affairs for the Anti-Defamation League which monitors anti-Semitism on the continent, also wrote on Twitter that he was “disappointed to see a hero of the 1974 Portuguese revolution writing tweets about Israel with vaccines because ‘Jews dominate global finance’ ”. He also left a word of appreciation to the “small Jewish community of Porto and Lisbon who proudly and publicly denounced hatred”.

Disappointing to see a hero of the Portuguese revolution of 1974, Rodrigo Sousa Castro, tweet about Israel being vaccinated because “the Jews dominate world finance”.

Our full support for the small Jewish communities of Porto and Lisbon who proudly and publicly denounced this hatred.

– Andrew Srulevitch (@AndrewADL_EUR) February 8, 2021

Rodrigo Sousa Castro held important positions after April 25, having been the spokesperson for the Revolutionary Council. He was also campaign director for Maria de Lourdes Pintassilgo in the 1986 presidential elections and in 2013 stood for the legislative elections of the Republican Democratic Party (PDR).