a senior official charged with data theft

Several years ago, Cdiscount was hacked and 7 teenagers were arrested for their possible involvement. The company now suffers another severe blow. In fact, a senior official allegedly stole 33 million customers’ data for resale online. The suspect, who is none other than the director of a corporate site near Bordeaux, has been charged.

Personal data, but no bank details according to the company

In Cestas, a Cdiscount-branded urban residential building, the site manager has just been charged. On January 29th, the company’s cybersecurity services discovered a data theft. The latter affects the customer’s surname, first name, gender, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address. We also find the total number of orders the customers in question have placed over the past two years. However, Cdiscount made it clear: “We can clearly say that no bank details are affected by this event.”

The site manager is accused of “fraudulent extraction of data in an automated processing system”, but also breach of trust and fraud. Initially taken into police custody, he was then presented to an investigating judge and now placed under judicial supervision. Internally, Cdiscount has initiated a discharge procedure as a precaution.

This is not the first time Cdiscount has faced data management issues

The senior official allegedly abused his position to achieve his goals. As reported by L’Usine Digitale, the courts believe he downloaded a database of 33 million customer records straight to his computer. Cdiscount has also refused to confirm the numbers related to the theft. However, we do know that it was the company’s teams who discovered the sale of this data on a dedicated website. The provider, using a pseudonym, was quickly identified as the Cestas site manager.

So while the teams reacted in front of a security organization outside the company, this wasn’t the first time Cdiscount had encountered issues related to data management. In fact, the company was officially notified by the CNIL back in 2016. He then had to fix important issues related to the storage of customer data.