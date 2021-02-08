Myanmar. UK, EU call for emergency UN meeting – Observer

The UK, EU and 19 other members of the UN Human Rights Council have called an emergency meeting of this body to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the military coup.

The request “is a response to the state of emergency imposed on Myanmar and the arbitrary detention of democratically elected politicians and members of civil society,” said UK Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Julian Braithwaite.

“We must urgently respond to the ordeal the people of Myanmar are going through and the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation,” the diplomat added, at a meeting of the Council, by video conference. The meeting is expected to take place on Thursday, according to a message on the Twitter social network from Dominic Raab, British Foreign Secretary.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Myanmar since the coup at the start of last week to protest the military’s return to power, despite numerous arrests and internet censorship. The ambassador said the group proposing the emergency meeting would inform other Council members about the drafting of a joint resolution.

The emergency meeting – the request of which is validated as long as it brings together at least one third of the 47 members of the Council – must be held before the start of the ordinary session of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, which starts on February 22.

