UN criticizes the reluctance of 57 countries to repatriate refugee women and children – Observer

UN officials have called on 57 countries to repatriate women and children held in refugee camps in northeastern Syria, and criticized them for claiming health and safety reasons to not do it.

By official letters addressed to these governments, including Spain, France, China, Germany, Russia, the United States or the United Kingdom, some twenty rapporteurs and UN experts denounce the deterioration the humanitarian situation in these camps, where 80% of the occupants are located. women and children.

They are not refugee camps, but centers where people are detained without the freedom to leave and live in inhuman conditions, which could be compared to those of Guantánamo, ”Fionnuala Ní stressed at a press conference. Aoláin, the UN rapporteur on human rights and the fight against terrorism, during the presentation of the petition.

The Irishwoman pointed out that around half of the people came from neighboring Iraq, a factor that makes their repatriation difficult for security reasons, while 15% (over 9,000) are from third countries. Ní Aoláin acknowledged that in the list of 57 countries “there are some that promote repatriation efforts”, citing Russia or Kazakhstan as examples, but indicated that “in many cases it is a list. of shame “, due to the lack of political will for these citizens to return to their places of origin.

The rapporteur explained that many governments are arguing for security reasons, linking some detainees to groups such as the “ jihadist ” Islamic State (IS), and that in his view it is particularly unfair in the case of children, “condemned for belonging to a family”.

Many of the countries on the list mistakenly assume that Syria will soon qualify to try suspects, Ní Aoláin said. “If there are suspects of crimes, the countries can prosecute the returnees”, he defended, adding that the priority is to rehabilitate these people and their societies and warning that to condemn some of these detainees to an unworthy life could create security problems in the future.

The rapporteur added that several governments are now also using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to delay repatriations and criticized attempts by some leaders to revoke the citizenship of these detainees to prevent them from taking responsibility, “this which is against the law. “.

The petition to governments calls for “collective, lasting and immediate action to prevent irreparable damage” as “thousands of detainees in these camps are subjected to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions which may constitute torture or inhuman treatment “.

Experts denounced that in 2020 a data collection process had taken place in these areas and purportedly aimed to identify suspected links with the SI, and in which women and children were often questioned to obtain personal data without their need. consent.