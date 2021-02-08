Ethiopia. Norwegian Refugee Council denounces destruction of infrastructure in Tigray – Observer

The Norwegian Refugee Council (CNR) announced that several of its buildings in Ethiopia’s Tigray region had been demolished, calling for an investigation into the actions that also destroyed a school and a health center.

The buildings supporting the refugees are among those destroyed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, according to satellite images received by the CNR. In addition to the CNR facilities, a school and a health center have also been destroyed in the refugee camps of Hitsaats and Shimelba in recent weeks ”, indicates a statement from the non-governmental organization (NGO), published.

“We condemn the criminal destruction of our buildings and facilities which we have created to serve refugees in need of assistance,” CNR Secretary General Jan Egeland said, adding that “the destruction and looting by armed men aggravate an already serious crisis for millions of people “. .

In the statement, the Norwegian NGO presented satellite images of its fields, arguing that between January 5 and 8 of this year, its complex in Hitsaats camp “appears to have been burnt down and the roofs of its structures severely. damaged “. “CNR urges the Ethiopian government and donor countries to investigate the destruction of aid supplies or infrastructure, to hold perpetrators accountable and to ensure that all humanitarian aid structures are protected,” the document said. .

Egeland also called on all parties to “respect and protect” aid workers, in accordance with international law. “This is an unexpected and unacceptable negative development in a country that has been, for so long, an example of humanitarian aid facilitation and response,” the official said.

Hitsaats and Shimbelba camps have hosted more than 25,000 Eritrean refugees, according to the CNR, admitting that the impacts of the damage remain unknown and that the United Nations estimates that while 3,000 refugees have been resettled, some 20,000 may be missing.

The CNR stressed that it is not possible to conduct an independent investigation into the fate of the refugees and the damage to the facilities, as the access of humanitarian aid organizations remains hampered by “the continuation of the conflict and bureaucratic challenges ”. “Thirteen long weeks without being able to come in, respond effectively and check the state of our humanitarian aid mechanisms is simply unacceptable,” Egeland said.

On November 4, Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, launched a military operation in the Tigray region after months of growing tensions with regional authorities of the Tigray Popular Liberation Front (TPLF).

The region has been deprived of supplies of goods, telecommunications and energy, as the military and humanitarian situation is unknown. The federal forces were to proclaim the end of the fighting on November 28, with the capture of Mekele, the regional capital, by the federal army.

The lack of recognition of the legitimacy of regional and federal cadres by each side and the ongoing fighting in the region are the culmination of months of growing friction since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 and ousted the TPLF until then dominating power.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 60,000 people have fled the violence in Tigray, after seeking refuge in neighboring Sudan.