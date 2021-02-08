Cloud and machine learning to fight climate change

While the Covid-19 pandemic has constrained many of us, this shutdown has had an immediate impact on nature. We remember, for example, deer roaming the streets of Boissy-Saint-Léger (Val-de-Marne), the fish-teeming canals of Venice and the Himalayas, visible for the first time from India, in broad daylight. Walked 30 times for years.

At the same time, tragic forest fires devastated the Pacific coast when we had a record hurricane season in the Atlantic in 2020. These few examples have highlighted the difficult challenge of climate change that scientists have found difficult to understand for years. More than ever, technology can help researchers understand and unravel the complex web of causes and effects on the planet.

Advances in high performance computing (HPC) and machine learning (ML) in the cloud are critical in the fight against climate change, which remains one of the toughest challenges of our time.

The role of the cloud and machine learning in climate science

Historically, studying climate change has required arduous manual labor. The various methods typically included differential equations, calculus, chaos theory, and the butterfly effect, all of which were used to understand changes in our environment and the possible causes or factors that contribute to those effects.

All of these approaches, particularly in climate science, require large amounts of data to be processed. It was difficult, if not impossible, to collect this information from a variety of sources and label a high quality data set. In some cases this data is relatively static, such as B. the surface temperatures of the ocean, while others are more dynamic, such as. B. Ocean currents, and add more interesting and potentially valuable information to the study.

Climate science is incredibly arithmetic. Before the cloud, storing this huge amount of data was extremely expensive and the tools available weren’t the best ways to process and analyze data. Combined with High Performance Computing (HPC), ML today enables scientists to tackle the challenges discussed and examine climate data in a flexible way by adjusting the analysis of data based on past events to more accurately model the future. This approach can, for example, help researchers deal with the great complexity of climate systems and better understand the connections between the many interactions that influence weather.

Technology makes climate science more accessible and economical to researchers

In order to solve important scientific and technical problems such as weather forecasts or the modeling of ocean currents, researchers have to use enormous computing power. Such amounts of computation are not achievable for most organizations, and even for those who can afford it, running high-performance computing clusters on-site requires enormous costs, long procurement cycles, and regular updates to system material to avoid obsolescence. Nowadays it is possible to set up huge, parallel computing clusters in the cloud if necessary, and this is no longer just true of government laboratories and some academic organizations that have received significant funding. It is the democratization of HPC in the cloud that will help fight climate change.

Thanks to high performance computing in the cloud, climate science is more accessible for everyone (researchers or organizations of all sizes) and more economical for researchers who are already active in this field (a cost reduction of up to 90%). For example, Maxar Technologies – a space company specializing in the manufacture of communications, earth observation, and in-orbit maintenance satellites – uses AWS to provide weather forecasts that are 58% faster than the supercomputer American Ocean and Atmospheric Observation ( NOAA) the agency. While weather forecast models traditionally run on large, powerful on-premise computers, Maxar has developed a number of architectures from the AWS Cloud that allow scientists to run weather forecast models on a very large scale. More agile and scalable.

Democratizing climate science through the cloud

ML models can also be useful for entering some missing data – called multiple attributions – to create similar or synthetic data and speed up climate science when some information is too difficult or impossible to obtain. In short, ML can make predictions about unknown things, accelerate our understanding of climate science, and create more accurate models. For example, Philip Stier, Professor of Atmospheric Physics, and Duncan Watson-Parris, Postdoctoral Fellow at Oxford University, rely on the AWS Cloud to understand how aerosols affect clouds. Although the effects of aerosols are usually very different, boat tracks form in a lightly polluted space due to a well-defined pollution source, which provides a better understanding of how a certain amount of pollution causes certain cloud changes that develop and change over time.

Using satellite imagery and thousands of manually recorded boat tracks, researchers create ML models to find tracks in other satellite imagery and use this well-defined scenario to apply and extend that scenario beyond ship tracks.

The collaboration between Oxford and AWS goes further than simply using AWS’s machine learning and deep learning services as the two partnered as part of iMIRACLI (Innovant MachIne LeaRning to Limit the Effects of Aerosol Cloud Climates), one of Europe-funded graduate program, join union to train the next generation of climate data scientists. The 15 participating doctoral students work closely with climatologists and European machine learning experts as well as non-university partners.

Thanks to the cloud, companies around the world benefit from tools that can significantly reduce their carbon footprint. For example, ekWateur, the fifth largest energy provider in France, has decided to rely on AWS for its entire infrastructure, which thanks to the service enables it to control the automatic shutdown of servers and thus save 4,800 hours of energy per year. Téréga, a gas storage transport company anchored in Grand-Ouest, France, also started a cloud approach in 2016 to positively influence its CO2 emissions, which has since proven itself.

The advantages of cloud providers in terms of sustainability

By comparing the climate impacts of data centers, the advantages of cloud providers over local servers in terms of resource use, efficiency and energy mix become clear.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has calculated that a large cloud provider typically has a server usage rate of around 65% versus 15% on-premise. This means that when migrating to the cloud, companies tend to deploy fewer than a quarter of the servers than they would on site. According to the Uptime Institute, a typical on-premises data center is 29% less energy efficient than a cloud provider that uses world-class equipment designs, cooling systems, and equipment optimized for the workload. Cloud providers like AWS not only need fewer, more energy-efficient servers, they also use an energy mix that is 28% less CO2-intensive than the global average. Customers can measure an 88% reduction in CO2 emissions using renewable energy sources and recently investing in 26 new large wind and solar energy projects – including purchasing renewable energy projects with ENGIE in France, Italy and the United States for 650 MW – with a total output of 3.4 gigawatts (GW) generating capacity and increasing total investment in renewable energies to more than 4 GW capacity in 2020. In addition to being the company with the largest investment in renewable energy in a single year, Amazon is also the largest consumer of renewable energy. These projects will help bring clean energy to AWS data centers that power Amazon and millions of our customers around the world. These projects are part of the list of measures the group has taken to have 100% renewable energy in its operations by 2030 and net carbon emissions by 2040.

With a total of 127 renewable energy projects around the world including 59 wind and solar projects and 68 solar roofs installed in order fulfillment centers, we are fully committed to fighting climate change and ready to serve clients like Oxford, eKwateur , to help and Téréga rise to this ever-changing challenge.

Climate change is one of the most complex issues of our time. If we fail to find effective solutions, the consequences will affect our future and that of our children. A concerted effort must be made by academia, government, industry, nonprofits, and society at large. It will take ingenuity and innovation on a global scale.