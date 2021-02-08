EU stimulus package could boost growth as early as 2021 – Observe

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde argued before the European Parliament that, if implemented as planned, the EU’s stimulus package could boost economic growth in Europe as early as 2021 .

Speaking at the Strasbourg hemicycle on the occasion of the presentation of the ECB’s annual report, Lagarde insisted on the fact that “the innovative package” NextGenerationEU “”, the EU recovery plan approved at the end of last year by the 27 for Europe to face the crisis by the Covid-19 pandemic, “it must be implemented so that the EU and all its member states emerge from this crisis with stronger economic structures and a high degree of cohesion “.

“If implemented as planned, ‘NextGenerationEU’ could even spur growth this year,” he said, immediately adding that it is “essential” that the funds for this stimulus package be “disbursed quickly. and used to support reforms. Structural and investment projects that contribute to growth ”.

According to the President of the ECB, this not only “would stimulate potential growth”, but “would also help to achieve the EU’s objectives in the areas of climate change and digitization”.

Christine Lagarde’s intervention comes in the week when the European Parliament will vote on the recovery and resilience mechanism, pillar of the “ NextGenerationEU ” recovery plan, endowed with 672.5 billion euros in grants and loans to finance national measures against the economic and social consequences of the pandemic.

The text of the proposal for a regulation establishing the mechanism has already been the subject of a provisional agreement between the Parliament and the Council in December 2020.