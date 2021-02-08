Guinea-Bissau Bar forbids access to its seat after summoning the presidency – Observer

The president of the Bar of Guinea-Bissau, Basílio Sanca, said members were barred from accessing the seat, a day after the presidential ultimatum to leave the building, and admits a criminal complaint against the president.

Last week, the presidency of Guinea-Bissau summoned the Bar to leave its seat, located a few meters from the Palace of the Republic, until Sunday, alleging security problems at the workplace of the head of the Guinean State.

On Saturday, the Bar decided, during an extraordinary general meeting, that it would not accept the ultimatum, on the grounds that the property belongs to the organization and was given to it by the Guinean state. The Bar only allows leaving the site by order of the government to expropriate the property.

According to Basílio Sanca, the seat is closed to lawyers and the access doors have padlocks. The president led a group of dozens of lawyers who went to court to order a precautionary measure to request the suspension of the presidency’s decision, but Basílio Sanca admits to having filed a complaint against the Guinean president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“We here ask the President of the Republic to respect the rule of law by swearing to defend the Constitution of the Republic and the other laws of the Republic. We are here to collect the vote of the Guinean people and all the oaths they have taken, ”noted Basílio Sanca.

The leader of the Guinean lawyer said that the Order was considering “going further” in the case, without however specifying the measures it will adopt.

Basílio Sanca is waiting “for the President of the Republic to reconsider his position” and has announced that in the near future, the Bar will operate in his office in Bissau.