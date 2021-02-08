Navalny. European Parliament condemns expulsion of European diplomats from Russia – Observer

The main MEPs in charge of foreign policy and relations between the European Union (EU) and Russia have “vehemently” condemned the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden by Moscow, ruling on the decision “Totally unjustified”.

“We strongly condemn the recent decision of the Russian Federation to expel three diplomats from the European Union (EU), respectively from Germany, Poland and Sweden from the country,” said a statement signed by the President of the European Parliament (PE). Foreign Affairs Committee, David McAllister, the chairman of the EP delegation to the EU-Russia parliamentary committee, Ryszard Czarnecki, and the EP’s permanent rapporteur for Russia, Andrius Kubilius.

Qualifying the expulsion of diplomats as “totally unjustified”, the three deputies stress that it is contrary to “the spirit of the Vienna Convention”, which “explicitly” authorizes “diplomats” to investigate, by all legal means, on the conditions and developments of the receiving State ”and report them“ to the government of the sending State ”.

“Therefore, we urge the Russian Federation to respect international law and reverse its decision. Otherwise, it would only be a further sign of the Russian Federation’s will not to respect the international commitments it has freely assumed ”, they stress.

MEPs also call on “all EU Member States” to show “maximum solidarity with Germany, Poland and Sweden”, by taking “appropriate measures to show the cohesion and strength” of the European Union.

We also reiterate the EP’s call for a new strategy to be developed for relations between the EU and Russia, based on support for civil society, which promotes democratic values, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, ”he emphasizes.

In this context, MEPs “welcome the intention” of the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to devote part of the next Foreign Affairs Council, on February 22, to relations with Russia, also stressing that the meeting is expected to include the “Adoption of new sanctions” for the Moscow regime.

The EP, meeting in plenary this week, will discuss “political unrest” in Russia on Tuesday, including the arrest of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny and demonstrations of support “across the country” with the high representative for foreign policy from the EU, Josep Borrell, after his visit to Moscow last week. During the visit, where the head of European diplomacy met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Kremlin announced the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden from Russia.

Having learned of the decision during his meeting with the Russian minister, Borrell “strongly” condemned the decision to the official and asked him to “reconsider” the decision. Russia on Friday declared the diplomats in question “persona non grata”, accusing them of having participated in a demonstration in support of the opponent Alexei Navalny.

Diplomats are accused of participating in “illegal” meetings on January 23 in St. Petersburg and Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian government considers these actions “unacceptable and incompatible with its diplomatic status”, giving the diplomats an expulsion order. “Russia hopes that in the future the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany, and its officials, scrupulously respect the rules of international law,” the statement added. .