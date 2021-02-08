Health Commissioner. European aid “is not symbolic” and Portugal has made “no formal request” – Observer

Was negotiating bundled contracts a bad idea? It is true that he lowered the price, but he was instrumental in delaying the signing of these contracts.

No. I think this was the right way for Europe to move forward. All 27 together in solidarity and unity. The fact that the 27 exchanged together was the reason we were able to be where we are today. Let’s go back and think about where we were in June when the strategy started. We didn’t have a vaccine. We didn’t know if there would be a vaccine. We have managed to move forward, with the support of the Member States, with advance purchase agreements. There was a board of directors made up of representatives of the 27 member states and the smallest negotiating team of the EU member states, so that each member state knew every step of the way and what each contract contained with the business. The fact that we all know that this is a joint negotiation is the best solidarity of the EU. It also allows for better negotiating conditions, not so much for prices, but there were other issues which were very important: not transferring the responsibility of the company to each Member State is a way to protect citizens. But also the question of pharmacovigilance. It was important to create a tracking system for these vaccines. We are dealing with new vaccines, vaccinating at a massive level. So, for us, the issue of security was paramount. And, through the way we negotiated, we also created a digital pharmacovigilance system. Thus, at every step of the process, Member States, businesses and the European Medicines Agency can follow. What is extremely important is that when we started this nobody could imagine that out of more than 160 possible vaccine candidates – from which we have chosen, the Member States have chosen with us the seven most promising. – we already had three vaccines. which are now used in the EU. We need to recognize the production issues and barriers that we see and focus on that to make sure we get them fixed as quickly as possible. Contracts have clear delivery deadlines and pharmaceutical companies must respect that as we invest millions to help them get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Now we need to make sure that we help companies remove the barriers they face in production. We are also looking to potentially adjust vaccine production to analyze new variants. It is therefore an ongoing process. It is not a static process.

How do you see the criticism then from several Member States, like Germany, whose finance minister recently said he was not happy with the way the EC had run the process and should have obtained more vaccines? ? Or others, which show that no real consequences for pharmaceutical companies were considered in the event of non-compliance with contracts?

I am aware and I hear the reviews and I also understand the anxiety everyone has about vaccines. They may be looking at things we could have done differently. When we started vaccinating across the EU on December 27, that in itself was a huge achievement for science and for the EU to have a safe vaccine within six months. If we knew, in retrospect, what kind of difficulties we would have and the obstacles in production, we might have looked at that. But for us, it’s an ongoing process. It must be clear that the date of signature of the contracts was not the cause of delays in the delivery of vaccines. Delivery times have been set with companies during the summer, regardless of the subscription date. Businesses knew they had to be up to the task. So, for example, AstraZeneca has known since August what it would need to deliver.