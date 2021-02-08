Talks between Hyundai and Apple have been interrupted

It’s a soap opera that spills a lot of ink in the tech industry: while a possible agreement between Apple and Hyundai to produce the Apple Car has been mentioned since January 2021, Bloomberg reports that talks between the two companies have finally come to an end.

Several signs indicated that the discussions were progressing

When will we finally get a glimpse into the electric and intelligent vehicle from the Apple brand? If some have mentioned the 2024 date, it seems we have to wait even longer. Like other tech giants interested in self-driving cars, Cupertino indeed has to partner with a big name in the automotive sector to make vehicles, and the chosen one seemed to be a part of the Korean Hyundai.

Several media outlets have therefore confirmed that an agreement would be reached between the two companies as early as March and that Apple is particularly interested in Hyundai’s subsidiary Kia, which has a plant in the US state of Georgia. Additionally, we recently learned that the Apple brand is planning to invest a massive $ 3.6 billion in Kia Motors.

Could it be a bluff?

Prior to this news, however, several elements cast doubt on the possible collaboration between the two giants. As a result, some Hyundai executives were reluctant to work with Apple, according to Reuters news agency, while we learned last week that talks had been suspended. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, they are now standing still. Her testimony is strangely reminiscent of what a Hyundai spokesman said last January, who rechecked his comments after confirming that the company was in talks with Apple, likely after it was asked to place an order.

Indeed, the Cupertino company always remains very secret about the technologies it develops, but also about the partnerships it enters into, especially when it comes to a potentially revolutionary car for the industry. With that in mind, it is difficult to know whether the discussions between Apple and Hyundai have really stopped or whether they will continue in the utmost secrecy …

It’s also important to note that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a leading Apple brand specialist, recently told Apple Insider that Apple actually plans to use Hyundai’s e-GMP platform and start producing its vehicle thanks to the American Realizing infrastructure from Kia. So to be continued in the next episode …