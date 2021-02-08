Turkey guarantees availability for European Union summit in March – Observer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was “determined” to normalize relations with the community bloc, showing interest in a summit between the two parties during the Portuguese presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“President Erdogan reiterated his wish for a Turkey-EU summit to be organized before the end of the Portuguese presidency,” read a statement from the Turkish head of state, quoted by AFP, after a meeting in distance between Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In January, the Turkish president had already expressed his interest in normalizing relations with the European Union (EU), but the leaders of the community bloc demanded “credible gestures” and “lasting efforts” from Ankara. to organize a summit between the two regions on March 25 and 26.

In this sense, Erdogan assured Angela Merkel that Turkey is “determined” to maintain a “positive” spirit with the European Union, statements which were to be congratulated by the German Chancellor, who welcomed the “recent positive signs “manifested by Ankara.

Tensions between Turkey, Cyprus and Greece have been a source of concern within the European Union, and last December European leaders, meeting in Brussels, agreed to move forward with sanctions against Turkey because of their “unilateral and provocative” sanctions. In the Eastern Mediterranean. However, the ambitious normalization of relations between the EU and Turkey could be affected by the crackdown on a Turkish student protest shaking the country.

Last Thursday, the 27 called for the immediate release of the arrested students and said they were “seriously concerned” about the repression and the deterioration of the rule of law in Turkey.

Portugal assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU during the first half of this year, and the community bloc’s relations with Turkey are expected to mark the agenda of the Portuguese executive in the coming months.