White House prioritizes deportation of those who threaten national security – Observer

The administration of United States President Joe Biden will prioritize the deportation of immigrants who pose a threat to national security or public safety, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“The priority for the enforcement of immigration laws will be for those who pose a threat to national security, of course, a threat to public safety and newcomers,” Psaki said at the daily press conference. .

The spokeswoman said the decision would rest with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which deals with immigration matters. The move departs from the policy of the Donald Trump administration, which has extended the range of deportations to immigrants accused of crimes such as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or assault, among others. .

The Washington Post revealed on Sunday, citing internal memos and emails, that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Service (ICE) is preparing to issue new directives to its staff that could delay detentions and deportations.

ICE deportation officers will no longer focus on the deportation of immigrants arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, assault or other crimes. Instead, they will focus on those who pose a threat to national security, those who have recently crossed the border and those who are serving prison sentences for serious crimes.

The newspaper said the draft of the new guidelines was pending approval by National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which was confirmed by the Senate last week. According to the newspaper, people in the country illegally will continue to be detained and sex crimes will remain a top priority.

Psaki clarified that those arrested for crimes such as driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances, or for assault “should be tried and sentenced, as the case may be, by law enforcement. local. ” “But we are talking about giving priority to who should be expelled from the country,” he insisted.