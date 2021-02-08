Who is Andy Jassy, ​​the next Amazon CEO?

A few days ago, Jeff Bezos announced in a letter to his employees that he would step down as CEO of Amazon later that year. He left his place to Andy Jassy, ​​the current head of Amazon Web Services. If the future boss of Amazon is at first sight less well known than Bezos, his career has nothing to envy.

A career start alongside Bezos in 1997

Pleasant, meticulous or even efficient – this is how Andy Jassy is regularly described by his employees at Amazon. The 53-year-old is discreet, but still openly committed. He gives only a few interviews and is not a heavy Twitter user like other top executives. However, he does not hesitate to throw spades at his rival or even be right in the context of his work. According to Jeff Bezos, who will soon become President of Amazon and leave Jassy as CEO, the latter “has been known to the company and has been with me for almost as long. He will be an exceptional leader and he has my full confidence. “

And it must be admitted that Andy Jassy has had time to follow the company’s development since 1997. Jassy was discontinued after Amazon went public and was initially responsible for marketing. Neither developer nor engineer, who is currently head of Amazon’s cloud department, does not have a specific diploma for new technologies. The appointment seems logical to Brian Olsavsky, the company’s CFO: “Andy Jassy is not just a visionary leader. He’s also a solid entrepreneur … and he has developed various things and specific businesses within Amazon including Amazon Web Services and that is nothing as it is hands down the most profitable and important IT company in the world. “

For analysts, Jeff Bezos’ decision is not a trivial one, as “Andy Jassy is a good choice to take on the position of CEO. In addition to its strength in e-commerce, Amazon is overall a technology-driven company. And Andy Jessy knows how to use technology to help businesses grow. “

Choosing the Cloud for Amazon’s Future?

Amazon Web Services was founded in 2003 by Andy Jassy. Today, this division of the company is more profitable than the online sales division. As a Gartner analyst said, “If the e-commerce market is important to consumers, it is even more so for the B2B market. Choosing a leader to run the core business of the business can be a sign that Amazon will sell more to businesses than consumers in the future. “The choice of Jeff Bezos would therefore be based on long-term thinking and forecasting.

Beyond the future and challenges associated with the cloud, Andy Jassy as CEO faces a number of issues including: B. allegations of abuse of a dominant position, multiple investigations, social or even ecological requirements. In this regard, Nick McQuire, Vice President of the Chamber of Business Research at CCS Insight said: “In the past he has been very open on broader policy issues and is increasingly being scrutinized by the media as CEO”. That might not scare Iassy, ​​however, as for some he was already Bezos’ shadow. In 2015, Andy Jessy even told CNR Media that by being present at all meetings, he would be able to immerse himself in the environment and way of working of the company founder.

Additionally, Amazon’s new CEO may be working more closely with the U.S. government. In fact, Jassy has already had an opportunity to interact with Washington (even if it was more complicated under the Trump administration) to put Amazon’s cloud services at the service of government agencies like the CIA. It may therefore be that the new CEO of Amazon will be more available to the authorities in the future than Jeff Bezos, who, for example, only testified once before the congress last summer together with other GAFA bosses. Andy Jassy has one more string ahead of him … In his 24-year career at Amazon, he oversaw what turned out to be the company’s most controversial products. Among them Rekognition, the facial recognition tool that he defended before the police before the use of the software was suspended for a year. The latter will continue to be sold to them.

However, the various administrations risk not giving him a gift … Amazon is currently a very closely watched company at the American level and even worldwide. US regulators and lawmakers are considering legislation to better regulate corporate business practices to prevent abuse. In addition, the Democrats want the tax system to be changed. This project could force Amazon to pay more taxes and duties. These financial stakes would then be added to the legal stakes, particularly in connection with the recent antitrust investigation.

One thing is for sure, in order to cope with his new workload, Andy Jassy can count on the support of Jeff Bezos, who will not actually be leaving the company. Indeed, he will hold the office of President. If he has less responsibility, he will still be involved, starting in September. Until then, the two men have time to prepare for the transition and ideally initiate these changes internally.