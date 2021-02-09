Anti-Semitic motivation and institutional responsibility – Observer

Social networks allow users to fully express their passions. Facebook is the scene of an idealistic vision of lifestyles, while Twitter allows everyone to express the passions of their soul in 280 characters. I admit that I am a frequent user of this social network and that I see the states of mind that are exposed there in relation to all kinds of political opinions.

It was during one of those moments of analyzing my page that I came across a tweet from a captain in April, Colonel Sousa Castro, where he said that “the Jews, while they dominate world finance, bought and got the vaccines they wanted. “Having received comments at the time, the captain attributed the criticism to” Zionist Bulldogs, “adding that having” Jews, either in the family, or in the list of friends ”did not refer to the Jews“ but to the Zionists ”.

These statements are not new, they will not end the controversy around Sousa Castro and they do not deserve a historic treatise on anti-Semitism, especially that of the left, a political family with which you identify. They deserve a brief note on several aspects related to them.

The first note concerns the responsibility of being the captain of April. To have been one of the actors of the Revolution does not bring rights to the captain, but a list of responsibilities and examples. Take the example of England captain Tom Moore, who recently died at the age of 100 – and the role he played in raising funds to fight Covid-19. What did Sousa Castro do? He pulled the trigger on Twitter keyboards, blasting everything and everyone, because as captain of April you have rights and when you’re not in beekeeping you’re a fierce analyst of the world. Portuguese and international political situation.

The second note is specifically related to the honorary orders you have received from the Portuguese Republic. Again, these orders bear the responsibility. They are not just for a showcase in the living room at home. In my opinion, the statements warrant a review of the orders you have received. April certainly wasn’t made for that.

Finally, I was surprised by Sousa Castro’s geopolitical and astute knowledge. Knowing perfectly the attributions of vaccines refused to the Palestinian people, he understands that the Israeli Government is responsible for these evils. Once again, the ignorance and bad faith of the Lord is easily relaxed. The Palestinians have a government – which remains in power without elections – and its members are responsible for the vaccine procurement strategy and vaccination plan of its people. I know very well that, like an April captain, the Palestinians should only have rights, they have no duties. Since I am not following what is going on in the minds of the Palestinian leadership, I just know that everyone in Israel, without exception, is part of the vaccination plan.

Left-wing anti-Semitism did not start or end with Corbyn. The great controversy over the definition of anti-Semitism published by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) arises precisely because it is considered anti-Semitism when the State of Israel, or the Israelis, is accused of to be Nazis, or to participate in an imaginary conspiracy. This definition has no legal power to force a conviction. But he has a moral power to call things by names. Sousa Castro’s motivation and words are clearly anti-Semitic.

There is no difference between an American Republican congresswoman who says the Rothschilds created a laser to set California on fire or an April captain who says Jews, because they dominate global finances, are the first to be vaccinated. Both deserve to be criticized and held accountable, not only for the statements they have made, but also for the role they play. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right of our democracies, but if we are truly to preserve these same democratic values, we must be aware that the statements we make or write have consequences. Otherwise, it doesn’t seem to me that April had any influence whatsoever on your captain’s ideas.

