EU calls for efforts to organize swift elections in Somalia – Observer

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy said the lack of agreement to hold elections in Somalia was “extremely serious”, calling for more efforts to be made quickly. “All parties must show leadership, put the interests of the people at the center and refrain from statements or actions that may incite violence,” said Josep Borrell in a statement quoted by the news agency. Efe press.

Negotiations between the central government and the Somali states broke down on Sunday without an agreement on the electoral process being reached, hours after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s term of office ended at midnight that day.

“The lack of an agreement to hold elections in Somalia is extremely serious and is not in the interests of Somali citizens. It is essential that all parties continue to engage constructively to reach agreement on the implementation of the national electoral process, ”Borrell added.

The head of European diplomacy called on political leaders to continue their efforts to implement the September 17 agreement concluded between Farmaajo and the five regional leaders on the model of the presidential and legislative elections.

The country has maintained an indirect, clan-based system, despite the President’s promise to hold the first elections by universal suffrage since 1969. Josep Borrell stressed that “any parallel or partial process or an extension of the current mandate of institutions that do not ‘is not a technique in nature would be considered a serious step backwards’.

The Spanish diplomat stressed that the current political situation is undermining the European Union’s confidence in the progress of Somalia and urged the president and heads of state to “resolve the political blockade which threatens the future of Somalia and to organize elections as soon as possible ”.

The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed session on Tuesday on the political situation in Somalia, according to diplomatic sources quoted by France-Presse (AFP). The meeting was requested by the United Kingdom, the current president of the Security Council, according to the same sources.

In its monthly program, London had scheduled a public session of the Security Council on Somalia on February 22, before the renewal of the African Union mission in the country, Amisom, whose mandate expires on February 28.

For the UN, “there is still room for Somali leaders to come together and find a political solution that preserves the institutions”, defended the spokesperson of the organization, Stéphane Dujarric, during the meeting. daily. “We believe that a dialogue between all parties concerned is essential to reach a clear and broad agreement on the way forward,” he added.

Since 1991, Somalia has been living in a state of war and chaos, after the dismissal of the autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre, leaving the country without a government and in the hands of Islamic militias and warlords.