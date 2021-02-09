Las Vegas Sands recreates London in Macau, after Venice and Paris – Observe

The hotel group and gambling operator Las Vegas Sands officially opened on Monday the first phase of the Londoner, a restructuring of the integrated British-themed seaside resort Sands Cotai Central, after Venice and Paris.

With reconstructions of the Palace of Westminster, the British Parliament and the famous Big Ben, on the facade, and an environment decorated with London elements, inside, the group has invested 1.9 billion dollars (about 1.6 billion dollars). Million euros) in the project, which is expected to “open gradually throughout the year,” the group said in a statement.

Sands China Chairman Wilfred Wong said the group “believes The Londoner, like The Venetian and The Parisian before him, will instantly be an iconic landmark in Macau.”

The project will also be “proof of the unwavering vision of [Sheldon] Adelson for the development of Sands China and the company’s commitment to invest in Macao, ”he added, referring to the American casino magnate, who died in January at the age of 87.

In a video message, former England footballer David Beckham, who was in Macau in 2019 to present the project, where he is responsible for the design of 14 sequels, called it a “very personal” integrated complex: “do part of the development has been amazing, not only for bringing my city to Macau, but also for the first David Beckham sequels ”.

Those 14 theaters are expected to launch later, Sands said.

In total, ‘The Londoner resort, located in Cotai, a strip of casinos between the islands of Taipa and Coloane, will integrate the London hotel (formerly Holiday Inn Macau Cotai Central), as well as the existing properties Conrad Macao, Cotai Central, Sheraton Grande Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St. Regis Macau, Cotai Central, which belong to the Sands.

Las Vegas Sands had already bet in 2016 on a seaside resort with a replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (Le Parisien), two times smaller than the original model, and in 2007, in a reproduction of the Italian city of Venice , with squares, canals and cable cars (the Venetian), both located in the same district of Cotai.

The ceremony was attended by the vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the first chief executive of Macau (1999-2009) Edmund Ho Hau-wah, the secretary of economy and finance, Lei Wai Nong, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), Yan Zichan, and the acting commissioner of the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macau SAR, Wang Dong, among others.

In addition to the performance of the Macau Youth Orchestra, the Sands China choir, made up of group employees, performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” by the British group Queen.