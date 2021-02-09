Guterres welcomes the temporary regularization of Venezuelans living in Colombia – Observer

The Secretary General of the United Nations, the Portuguese António Guterres, underlined Colombia’s “important act of solidarity” by temporarily regularizing the processes of nearly a million Venezuelans living in the country.

“This important act of solidarity will allow about a third of the five million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region to formally access services and contribute to the Colombian economy,” said Guterres, quoted in his statement. spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. The inclusion of these citizens “will contribute to the process of recovery from the pandemic” in addition to allowing Venezuelans “to access health and other basic services in the country”.

Colombia will provisionally regulate the procedures of nearly one million Venezuelan migrants, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced during a visit by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Colombia, which does not currently have diplomatic relations with Caracas, has hosted around 1.7 million Venezuelans since 2015, who have fled the political and economic crisis the country is facing.

According to the United Nations (UN), 34% of the 5.4 million Venezuelans who have left the country have found refuge in Colombia. Of this number, about 56%, or 950,000 people, are undocumented in the country, according to data provided by Colombian authorities.

The protection status lasts for ten years, during which time migrants can apply for accommodation if they wish to stay in Colombia.

In December, the president was severely criticized for announcing that Venezuelans in an irregular situation in the country would be excluded from the vaccination campaign against SARS-CoV-2, which, in principle, will begin on the 20th in Colombia – a country of ‘about 50 million citizens.

However, Duque appealed to the international community to make it possible to vaccinate Venezuelan citizens.