Sneakers made for Obama will be auctioned for $ 25,000 – Observer

A pair of sneakers made for former President of the United States Barack Obama will be auctioned from $ 25,000 (around 21,000 euros), including only one other pair, belonging to the Democrat. The auction will be organized by Sotheby’s and according to information provided by the auction platform, this pair of Nike Hyperdunk basketball shoes was made in 2009 for Obama.

One pair was handed over to the former US head of state, while the other is “Nike’s only confirming sample and has been kept in incredible condition for the past 12 years.” These size 12.5 US sneakers (47.5 in the measure used in Portugal) were “designed exclusively for the 44th President of the United States” avid basketball fan, and therefore the auction will begin at 4:44 p.m. (4:44 p.m.), February 12.

This specific Nike model was used by the American basketball team during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing (China). The “Obama Edition” has the Presidential Seal in “Tongue” and the number 44, referring to the 44th President of the United States. The interior is decorated with patriotic symbols, as well as the number 1776, a reference to the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America (USA).

One pair is “at the feet” of the Democrat and the other can be purchased on this auction platform starting at $ 25,000.

Nike and Obama already have a track record, as the sporting goods company sponsored several initiatives promoted by Obama during the former president’s tenure. Last year, Nike donated five million dollars (just over four million euros) to the Obama Foundation, to create spaces on the public roads that promote physical activity for Project Obama. Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois.

