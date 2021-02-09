Writer Jean-Claude Carriére died in Paris at the age of 89 – Observer

French writer, director and screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, who worked alongside Luis Buñuel, Jacques Deray and Milos Forman, among others, died on Monday evening at the age of 89, the girl told the AFP. The writer, who did not suffer from any particular illness, died “in his sleep” at his Paris home, Carrière said.

“A tribute” will soon be paid to him in Paris and he is to be buried in his native village, Colombières-sur-Orb, in the Herault region of southern France, the girl also said. Defining himself as a “storyteller”, Jean-Claude Carrière has written about sixty scripts and about 80 books (stories, essays, translations, fiction, scripts, interviews).

He has also been an actor, playwright and has written lyrics for Juliette Gréco, Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Moreau. In 2015, he received an honorary Oscar for his work as an actor and screenwriter. Jean-Claude Carrière has placed his life under the sign of “meetings, friendships and masters of life”, like the Dalai Lama, with whom he wrote a book, or the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel, with whom he collaborated for ten -nine years until his death.

Bibliophile, passionate about drawing, astrophysics and wine, fan of Tai-Chi-Chuan (martial art), Jean-Claude Carrière has always been very active despite his age. In 2018, he wrote a final essay, “The valley of nothingness”, and in 2020, he co-wrote the screenplay for Philippe Garrel’s film “Le sel des larmes”.

