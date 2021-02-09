Angola. UNITA strengthens demand for investigation into Cafunfo ‘murder’ – Observer

Angola’s main opposition party UNITA has reinforced demand for an independent investigation into the “murder” in Cafunfo, Lunda Norte province, for which the security forces and the ruling MPLA are responsible.

In a statement, the Standing Committee of the Political Committee of UNITA said it analyzed, during an extraordinary meeting, extended to members of the Presidential Council, the developments in Cafunfo, where more than a dozen people died, during of a demonstration on January 30. , according to opposition party politicians and local civil society.

In the statement, UNITA says its leader Adalberto Costa Júnior has renounced Portuguese nationality, rejecting the qualification of “foreigner” used by the MPLA’s Political Bureau.

UNITA cannot accept attacks of xenophobia and racism from the Politburo of the ruling party. (…) The current president of UNITA, the son of Angolans, born in Angola, there were as many, if not most, of the leaders who have governed this country, since 1975, have acquired Portuguese nationality, but whose has resigned, just as already in the public domain, ”the statement said.

“The statement by the ruling party’s Political Bureau has only distilled hatred, sowed discord, distracted national and international public opinion (e) reflects a certain nervousness resulting from the extreme exposure caused by the inability to meet the aspirations of the citizens and the Cafunfo massacre perpetrated by the defense and security forces, whose orders came from members with seats in this political office, ”says UNITA.

In the Angolan police version of the events of January 30, around 300 people linked to the movement of the Portuguese Protectorate Lunda Tchokwe (MPPLT), which for years defended the autonomy of this region rich in mineral resources, tried to invade a post of police and to defend order and security forces killed six people.

In recent days, five UNITA deputies have tried to reach Cafunfo, but say they were arrested by the authorities and retreated to the village of Cuango. In the statement released, UNITA said that “the ban on the entry of the mission of deputies and civic activist (Laura Macedo) into the village of Cafunfo and all the humiliations and deprivations to which they have been subjected are the most unmistakable and definitive confirmation. of the massacre perpetrated by the defense and security forces against the demonstrators ”.

UNITA reiterates the demand for an independent investigation into the incidents at the end of January and further deplores the “lack of solidarity” shown by the Speaker of the National Assembly who “abandoned the five UNITA deputies to their fate, detained, detained and prevented from feeding, quenching thirst and even personal hygiene for several days ”.

The position of the President of the National Assembly proves, once again, the condition of subordination and lack of dignity of the National Assembly, aggravated by the loss of its administrative and financial autonomy, which dismisses the organs of the law cabinet in a state of mere instrumentality ”From the president, said.

Also expresses concern at “the abuse of the media under the control of the executive, which has invariably assumed the role of judge, condemning the demonstrators in Cafunfo, solely on the basis of partial statements by the Minister of the Interior and the commander-in-chief of the police, as well as the weak propaganda and the unreasonable and deceptive attacks carried out against UNITA and its leadership, especially its President, Adalberto Costa Júnior, forgetting the principle of adversarial proceedings ”.

“UNITA does not accept to be made a scapegoat for the problems of the regime’s lack of governance, nor for the inability of the President of the Republic João Lourenço to rally,” he said.

In the declaration, UNITA welcomes the “mobilization of the Church of Angola and of civil society which, assuming a posture of moral and ethical elevation, without any reservation, condemned the barbarism that took place. in Cafunfo ”and asks them to continue to exercise with the Defense Corps and security of the country,“ an educational and attractive action, in order to promote and protect the dignity of the human person, in all circumstances ”.