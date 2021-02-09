Vaccination against human papillomavirus in Cape Verde reaches 4,900 10-year-old girls – Observer

The first national vaccination program against the human papillomavirus (HPV) in Cape Verde, officially launched on Monday, plans to cover 4,900 10-year-old girls this year, revealed the National Director of Health, Jorge Noel Barreto.

During the launching ceremony of the program, which took place in Praia, the official explained that this vaccination requires two doses, to ensure vaccination, and that it should be extended to girls aged 13 years or less from 2022. .

“This year, we hope to vaccinate around 4,900 girls”, explained the national director of health of Cape Verde, adding that the first phase of this operation will start in April, in all health centers in the country, for girls. of 10 years.

The vaccination campaign is financed by the Cape Verdean government with the support of international partners and is budgeted at 130 thousand dollars (108 thousand euros).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“Vaccination against HPV is a very important measure and will have an impact on women’s health, on the reduction of morbidity and mortality”, underlined the Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, during the launch of this first vaccination program.

Transmitted through sexual contact, HPV is responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases recorded worldwide.

The launch of the HPV vaccination plan took place at the same time as the extension of the hepatitis B vaccination program to healthcare professionals in Cape Verde, who, according to the government, “are also one vulnerable groups and a priority ”of the national health system. such as the launch of the notebook for children and adolescents.