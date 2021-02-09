Which collaborative solution should be chosen in 2021?

Few companies are not adopting collaborative solutions in 2021. While teleworking is an integral part of our lives today, different types of platforms for collaboration are emerging, each with their own specifics. These platforms all have a common goal: to enable workers to better share and collaborate despite the distance. In particular, collaborative tools make it possible to share files in the cloud, organize video conference meetings and collaborate better internally by breaking down silos.

Jamespot, publisher of a corporate social networking solution, invites you to join a free webinar on February 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. to find out which collaboration tool is best for your company. On the program for this webinar:

Presenting 4 Collaboration Tools Popular with Businesses Diagnosing your organization’s questions and answers

Will be present to host this webinar: Benoit Guilbert, Communication Manager at Jamespot and Guillaume Poumadé, Communication and Marketing Manager at Jamespot. The opportunity for you to discover the differences between chatops, the corporate social network, the intranet or even the digital workplace. Jamespot invites you for an hour to discover the strengths and weaknesses of these 4 collaborative solutions.

Collaborative tools are catalysts for digital transformation in 2021. In particular, they make it possible to save resources online and encourage participation and collaboration within your teams when carrying out projects. However, experience shows that providing tools for collaboration is not enough. Membership participation is essential, as you will learn in the webinar hosted by Jamespot on February 25th.

Good news, in case you are ever not available in this niche, Jamespot still invites you to register to receive the webinar replay. A way to use this time for discussions, to see more clearly in the world of collaborative solutions. Remember to register!

