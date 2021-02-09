Sale of wind farm rights: an agreement could bring the British royal states hundreds of millions of pounds – an economy

The sale of rights to a wind farm off the British coast by German companies could increase Queen Elizabeth II’s income. From Great Britain and her royal family. The deal, announced on Monday, potentially brings up to £ 220 million a year to royal companies over the next ten years – two and a half times higher than their current maintenance.

One of the preconditions is that the government will not change the amount of the so-called Sovereign Grant, the share of royalties in the profits of their Crown Estate property manager, during the next review.

The money does not belong to the queen and her family personally, but serves to make a living and protect their countries. Buckingham Palace in London is currently being renovated for hundreds of millions of pounds. The state subsidy for this fiscal year is £ 86 million. It is calculated from the income of the previous year, currently the financial year 2018/19.

Several energy companies, including RWE and EnBW, have provided space for the construction of offshore wind farms at high option fees. The ocean floor in the Twelve Mile Zone is owned by the Royal Family and managed by the Crown Estate.

The income goes to the state, but pays the Crown a sovereign grant. It has been 25 percent since 2017 – this would correspond to around GBP 220 million of the option fee of GBP 879 million per year. It used to be 15 percent.

A step towards more green energy in the UK

EnBW has teamed up with British energy giant BP on its project. BP emphasized that the group would avoid paying for a maximum of ten years.

The final investment decision should be made within four years and the electricity should be generated after seven years. Then, rents would fall to two percent of the wind farm’s turnover due to crown assets. Specific projects have yet to be approved and are also awaiting environmental studies.

For the UK, a total of four projects – two in the Irish Sea and two in the North Sea – are an important step towards green energy. By 2030, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to supply all households with electricity from offshore wind farms. (DPA)