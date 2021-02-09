Myanmar. New Zealand suspends political and military relations – Observer

The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced the suspension of all high-level political and military relations with Myanmar (formerly Burma) following the military coup.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference the fundamental changes in relations between the two countries, including the ban on Burmese military officials from entering the country.

The measure was proposed by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who said New Zealand’s aid programs in Myanmar would not include projects run by the military or benefiting in any way. the army.

We do not recognize the legitimacy of military government [de Myanmar]. We call for the immediate release of all detained political leaders and for the reestablishment of civilian government, ”said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has scheduled a special session on Friday to consider the situation in Myanmar, at the request of the United Kingdom and the European Union, and with the support of at least 47 countries.

The rule of law and the democratic will of the people of Myanmar must be respected, ”said Mahuta, in a statement condemning the seizure of power by the army a week ago, led by General Min Aung Hlaing.

The military junta imposed martial law last Monday in several cities to curb protests.

The measure bans meetings of more than five people and imposes a nighttime curfew, among other things, with police carrying out checks in various places in the former capital to prevent protests.

In his first address to the nation, Min Aung Hlaing justified the military coup with alleged electoral fraud in the November elections, won by the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

At least 170 people have been arrested, including Suu Kyi and many prominent members of the NLD, in power since 2016.