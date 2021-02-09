Mexico records 531 deaths in 24 hours – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Mexico has recorded 3,868 cases and 531 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 166,731 and contagions to 1,936,013, Mexican authorities reported.

With 1.92 million cases, Mexico ranks 13th in the world in number of infections and third in deaths from the pandemic, behind the United States and Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,316,812 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 106 million cases of infection, according to a report by the France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.

