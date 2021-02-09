The machine is capable of producing functioning drones and robots in a few hours

Every week, researchers from CSAIL, MIT’s artificial intelligence laboratory, report on their new findings. In an article published February 8, Rachel Gordon discusses a new invention: the LaserFactory. This machine is capable of producing working drones and robots within a few hours.

LaserFactory: a coming revolution?

With LaserFactory, researchers have succeeded in automating the manufacturing process. It is amazing. The machine is designed around two axes: a laser that can design and cut material to give shape to future robots, and software that can bring this material to life thanks to components and printed circuits. The first step takes place on a computer. It is up to the user to design the robot of their choice before placing the order with LaserFactory. Then the system takes care of everything.

If 3D printers are indeed very handy and useful for printing parts or even reproducing historical treasures like Google, these machines still lacked one skill: the ability to make complex devices. With LaserFactory, MIT believes it has found the solution to this problem. According to Martin Nisser, a member of this CSAIL team, the LaserFactory could be of benefit to a whole range of engineering professionals: product developers, researchers, or even teachers who want to quickly prototype objects.

A system that could change the way robots are used

Martin Nisser says: “It remains a challenge to make production inexpensive, fast and accessible. Using widely used manufacturing platforms such as 3D printers and laser cutters, LaserFactory is the first system to integrate the automation of the entire manufacturing process of functional devices into a single system. In the future, people will no longer need an engineering degree to build robots, and they should no longer have a computer science degree to install software. “

LaserFactory in particular can quickly produce drones that are perfect for a particular rescue operation, or much less sophisticated drones for simple deliveries. In the next few months, the researchers plan to refine their system so that even more complex robots can be produced and more three-dimensional shapes can be created. Indeed, the researchers hope to build on this technology and incorporate traditional 3D printing into the process.