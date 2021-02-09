Asset. The Senate begins the political trial of the former president on Tuesday – Observer

The political trial of former US President Donald Trump begins Tuesday in the Senate, but faces opposition from Republicans, who claim a lack of constitutional legitimacy.

After successfully approving Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives, where they have a comfortable majority, Democrats are unlikely to succeed in securing a qualified majority in the Senate, where they are tied with Republicans and do in the face of great resistance to convince the opposition of the direct response responsibility of the ex-president during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The impeachment article accuses Trump of “inciting insurgency,” but one of the Republican senators, Ron Johnson, has previously said he not only would not accept the charge against the former president, but he admits blaming the same responsibility on Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

Johnson claims Pelosi has had, over the past four years, a radicalized rhetoric of political persecution to the former president, which has encouraged more violent actions by Trump supporters, leading them to seek justice with their own hands by attacking the Capitol.

Almost all Republican senators (45 out of 50) have already said they will reject the impeachment article, saying he was hurt by unconstitutionality because he is trying to impeach a president who has already left the White House on January 20.

The president was neither present nor heard in the House of Representatives. They didn’t even collect any evidence. Within five hours, they analyzed the process and deleted it. (…) It looked like a Soviet-era trial, ”Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said in a recent television interview.

Democrats cite a historical context, in which dismissal judgments have been applied to state officials even after his resignation (although he never succeeded with any president) and recalled that Trump’s conviction will have effective consequences, preventing it especially if you run for public office again.

This question is particularly sensitive within the Republican Party, as several senators continue to express their political support for Donald Trump and trust his return to a presidential candidacy in 2024, which would be rejected if there was a conviction to the upper house of Congress.

Other Republican senators, like Lindsey Graham, say that if there is reason to admit Trump’s responsibility for the attack on Capitol Hill, this action must be judged under the conventional legal system.

If they believe he has committed a crime, he can be charged like any other citizen. Impeachment is a different thing, it’s a political judgment, ”argued Graham, on CBS Face the Nation.

To secure Trump’s conviction, Democrats would have to convince at least 17 Republican senators to achieve 2/3 of the vote, a goal that seems difficult to achieve.