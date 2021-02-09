Myanmar protests continue despite military-imposed martial law – Observer

Myanmar’s civil disobedience movement against the military junta that took power continued across the country on Tuesday, despite martial law enacted the day before in an attempt by the military to avoid protests.

The police set up this morning (local time) checkpoints on several bridges and roads leading to the center of Yangon, the country’s former capital and most populous city, the scene since Saturday of major demonstrations against the military government, led by General Min Aung Hlaing.

Thousands of people have managed to bypass the devices and are concentrated in areas heavily protected by the police.

In other cities of the country, such as Mandalay – the second largest city in terms of population – Bago and the capital, Naypyidaw, also recorded high concentrations.

Authorities used water cannons in the capital, as they did the day before, against protesters, the Myanmar Now portal reported, with a provisional death toll of at least three injured.

The military junta imposed martial law in several towns and districts of Yangon on Monday, in response to the protests, and banned gatherings of more than five people, ordering a nighttime curfew, among other measures.

The announcement came after the military, via state-run television station MRTV, threatened to take action against the protesters, accusing them of undermining the stability, security and rule of law of the country .

In his first nationwide address on Monday, Min Aung Hlaing called on the Burmese to remain “united as one country” and to look at “the facts and not the emotions”, while justifying the military coup with an alleged electoral fraud. in the November elections.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of the country since Saturday to protest the takeover by the military – which once ruled Myanmar with an iron fist between 1962 and 2011 – and demand the release of democratic leaders inmates, including the Nobel. Aung San Suu Kyi Peace Prize.

At least 170 people have been arrested, the vast majority of whom are politicians and members of Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, of whom 18 have already been released.

The NLD, in government since 2016, clearly won the November general election, but the military says those results were rigged.