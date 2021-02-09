Portuguese family struggles to reverse deportation from Canada – Observer

A Portuguese family is appealing to Canada’s federal courts to “suspend” their deportation after alleging “incompetence” of immigration consultants, one of the family members told Lusa News Agency on Tuesday.

Filipe Gonçalves, 40, Eva Ferreira, 39, and her son Luís Gonçalves, 15 – in Canada since 2012 and from Fafe (Braga district) – will be deported this Thursday after the expiration of the work visa, despite several attempts in different status revalidation processes.

We are in this situation because over the years we have met people [consultores de imigração] who represented us very badly, did not do the job well, we were deceived, in good Portuguese, I can even say that we were robbed ”, underlined Eva Ferreira.

Since arriving in Canada in August 2012, the family claims to have already spent around 56,000 Canadian dollars (36,400 euros) for three immigration consultants and lawyers from different companies.

We never run away from immigration, we never hide from anyone, we work and pay taxes every year, okay, black and white, we don’t live at the expense of the government, the only thing we want to do is ‘is to remain legal in this country, ”he added.

The Portuguese family arrived in Canada, applied for two work visas in 2012, via a heavy goods transport company.

The work visas, Filipe, one year, and Eva, valid for two years, were approved in mid-November of that year, when the two began working in Canada with all legal documents.

The problem arose with the renewal of work visas, which did not happen, with the family blaming several immigration consultants who had not “done their job”.

The family only learned that they were in an undocumented situation in 2014, despite unsuccessful attempts to legalize.

In March 2020, Ottawa suspended most evictions due to the pandemic. In early August, Canada decided to expel the most serious cases of inadmissibility. And all the cases of inadmissibility at the end of November.

It was at this point that the Portuguese family contacted Toronto lawyer Jacqueline Swaisland, who in December applied for humanitarian compassion status for the enormous effort “they have made to regularize their condition in Canada. “.

There are several factors here, such as the interests of your 15 year old son, who has spent most of his life in Canada. However, last Thursday he received a deportation request from the Canadian Border Agency [CBSA, sigla em inglês], for February 11 of this year, ”explained the lawyer.

However, Jacqueline Swaisland has applied for a deportation postponement, saying the family “should not be deported at this time” and that the CBSA should wait for a response to the request for compassionate humanitarian status and because that “it is not safe to travel to Portugal because it has one of the highest rates of cases of infections due to the pandemic”.

The request was dismissed by Canadian authorities, with the final alternative being an appeal to Federal Court, which is due on Wednesday, the day before the deportation.

We’ve been here for nine years now, my son has more years in Canada than in Portugal, he only attended first class in Portugal, he can’t read or write Portuguese, all his friends are here and we in Portugal have nothing, ”said Eva Ferreira.

“To come back to Portugal now is to immigrate to our own country, to start all over again”, he lamented.

The Portuguese woman warned that she herself had health problems, and her husband, who had type 2 diabetes, “a risky disease due to the pandemic”.

Lusa also contacted the Canada Border Services Agency, but declined to comment on the case, arguing that she was in violation of the Privacy Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

To increase public trust and integrity for immigration consultants, in 2019 Ottawa established the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, a regulatory body for Canadian immigration consultants and international student consultants.

According to Canadian government data, more than 480,000 Portuguese and Portuguese descendants reside in the country.