Hong Kong. Court denies bail of media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai – Observer

A Hong Kong court on Tuesday denied the release on bail of government critic and media businessman Jimmy Lai, who faces charges under the new national security law.

The final appeals court ruling comes at a time of strong pressure from the Chinese government and state media to keep Lai in prison, arguing that crimes against the state are particularly serious and that he has the consequences. means of escaping from the half-city. South China.

Lai, 72, was arrested in a series of searches in December that targeted pro-democracy activists accused of being involved in the 2019 anti-government protests.

After an initial court denial, Lai was later released on appeal, which resulted in editorials attacking the Hong Kong judiciary on the pages of the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily. He ended up returning to prison on New Year’s Eve, before a new hearing.

Lai, a vocal democracy advocate in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating office rental terms for his media company, Next Digital.

He was then charged again on December 12 under the National Security Act on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces and endangering national security.

The law states that an accused cannot be released on bail unless the judge is certain that the alleged crime will no longer be committed.

The measure keeps Lai in detention at least until the start of the trial scheduled for April, underlines his status as one of the most prominent critics of China’s growing intolerance of political opposition in Hong Kong .

Participation in anti-government protests has become a focal point for law enforcement in the city and the foundation upon which several pro-democracy activists have been held in recent months, including student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow.

The National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing after the city’s local legislature was unable to overcome local opposition to its enactment.

Supporters say she has returned to calm on the city streets as opponents see her as a betrayal of China’s promise to uphold the city’s legal, civil and human rights for 50 years after her transfer from British colonial rule in 1997.

The law restricts most political activities of the opposition, giving authorities broad powers to prosecute critics on loosely defined charges of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers, while submitting private speeches and advertisements in the media to possible criminal penalties.

Serious offenders can be sentenced to life imprisonment.