Snapchat continues its momentum and signs an impressive final quarter of 2020

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, announced its financial results for the final quarter of 2020. In the same trend as with other large social networks, the company’s sales are increasing significantly.

Snap continues its dynamic. After a more than successful third quarter, Evan Spiegel’s company posted even more impressive numbers for the fourth quarter. This generated revenue of $ 911 million, compared to $ 678.7 million in the previous quarter, mainly an increase of 62% over the same period last year. The number of daily active users, now 265 million, increased by 22%. Additionally, the company states in its press release that “Snapchatters opened the application an average of 30 times a day in the fourth quarter of 2020”.

In detail, Snap also revealed that its Spotlight feature, which launched in November to compete with TikTok, already has 100 million active users per month. That number isn’t surprising given that Snapchat was required to give away $ 1 million a day to the developers who make the best videos. Some of them have become millionaires thanks to the platform. It should be noted, however, that Spotlight is still way behind TikTok, which had 100 million monthly users in the US in June 2020 alone and recently announced it would set up a $ 200 million budget for paid creators. Note that Reels, a feature of Instagram that was also developed to compete with the Chinese application, did not achieve the expected success, nor did the social network announce its audience.

Additionally, Snap has said a word about its augmented reality tools, claiming that “over 200 million active users are doing augmented reality every day” on its platform. Despite those excellent numbers, Snap could see a drop in speed in 2021, largely due to the Tracking Transparency app that Apple plans to roll out soon. However, Evan Spiegel assures that the tool is generally a good thing for consumers, and he stated that his company is doing everything possible to prepare upstream and only experience functionality in the short term.