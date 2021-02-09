Moreira da Silva says vaccination is second phase of injustice against poor countries – Observer

The director of cooperation for the OECD said on Tuesday that the vaccination against Covid-19 is the “second phase of injustice” with poor countries, already heavily penalized by the decline in funding since the start of the pandemic.

“These countries have experienced a decline in foreign direct investment in recent months of 700 billion dollars [cerca de 580 mil milhões de euros]“Said Jorge Moreira da Silva.

The head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) spoke in an interview with the Lusa agency about the launch of reports on development co-operation in 2020 and on equitable access to vaccines for countries in middle and low income.

According to Moreira da Silva, during this period, the development finance gap to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in these countries fell from $ 2.5 billion (about € 2 billion) to $ 4.2 billion. billion euros (approximately 3.7 billion euros). euros).

The combination of a “very sharp” drop in funding, the closure of trade and tourism, and “additional needs” to deal with the pandemic has created the “living conditions of more than 150 million citizens in the world. ‘extreme poverty this year,’ he stressed.

There is now a second dimension of injustice, which is the vaccination phase, ”he argued.

Jorge Moreira da Silva underlined, in this context, the merit of the coalition for vaccines (Covax), but regretted that at this time, we were witnessing a phenomenon of “nationalism in vaccination”.

For the director of the OECD, there is “a huge inequality in vaccination schedules and access to vaccines” between the North and the South.

With the current trend, we will have only one in 10 people in developing countries having access to vaccination in 2021 and these countries will have to wait until 2024 to have their entire population vaccinated while in the North, it is estimated that this deadline will be reached at the end of this year, ”he said.

Jorge Moreira da Silva considered that this was an “ethically and morally regrettable” situation, but also underlined the “interconnection of the effects of the crisis” and the “ineffectiveness” of an uneven response in the vaccination process.

There will be no way to stop this crisis if it is not tackled on a global scale, ”he said, citing studies which indicate a loss of $ 9.2 billion in the North. if the richest countries do not support the poorest in the vaccination process. .

“Any delay in immunizing the poorest countries creates an immediate negative effect on these countries, but it is also an irrational option on the part of the richest countries,” he warned.

Jorge Moreira da Silva said the world “faces a very significant risk of worsening inequalities”, but argued that “the conditions still exist to stop this divergence” between the two blocs.

To do this, he argued, it is necessary to proceed with the “full funding” of global platforms such as Covax, which still lack $ 5 billion in funding for 2021.

Jorge Moreira da Silva underlined “the perplexity” that the rich countries have created plans to support the recovery of their economies in the order of 14 billion dollars (11.6 billion euros), but Covax did not yet reached the 5 billion dollars (about 4.1 billion euros) needed to immunize populations in developing countries.

In addition to strengthening funding, Jorge Moreira da Silva underlined the urgency of improving coordination mechanisms between governments to deal with future crises, namely the climate crisis.

“We had several very worthy donor initiatives, but they were developed in parallel, several donor countries were supporting several developing countries, but it was not possible to establish the desirable level of coordination for this support”, a- he said.

“We must learn the lessons of this crisis to prepare for the next ones. More financing for development, especially in this phase of vaccination, and more coordination between donors in times of crisis are structural elements, ”he said.

The OECD includes 37 countries, including Portugal, North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including many of the world’s richest countries, such as the United States, Japan or Germany, but also economies of emerging countries such as Mexico, Chile and Turkey. The organization concentrates the main donors of official development assistance (ODA) in poor countries.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,316,812 deaths worldwide, resulting from more than 106 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.