partnered with Google Cloud to develop new services

Google announced last Thursday that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with Twitter to help the microblogging platform improve its data processing and analysis skills using machine learning tools.

This partnership is a continuation of an initial collaboration between the two companies that began in 2018. The Party Cloud project aimed to bring the storage of Twitter data to the Google Cloud platform so that engineers could be more productive by letting them focus on other tasks. Due to the fruitful cooperation, Twitter has decided to go further with its partner and this time to transfer the data processing and analysis tasks to him in order to offer its users an ever more relevant service.

Every day, Twitter absorbs and analyzes billions of user actions (tweets, retweets, likes, etc.). Through this partnership, the platform intends to take advantage of Google Cloud solutions to better understand how they work and thus improve the user experience. Twitter will use the BigQuery data storage platform, Dataflow streaming data analytics service, NoSQL Cloud Bigtable database service, and machine learning tools to analyze this user data. In the past, Twitter engineers and data scientists had to write programs to extract, convert, load, and model data. By removing some of the management of its infrastructure, Twitter can not only speed up data processing, but also make decisions and develop new products.

This is good news for Google Cloud’s revenue, which was up 47% as early as the fourth quarter of 2020, but its operations remain in deficit with an operating loss of $ 1.24 billion. Multi-year agreements like this one with Twitter should help further strengthen Google Cloud’s position in the enterprise cloud market. Currently, Google has a market share of 7% behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.