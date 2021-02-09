Southern Africa summit due to violence in Mozambique will be postponed again due to Covid-19

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is expected to postpone to an agreed date, due to Covid-19, an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government scheduled for March, Mozambican authorities said.

Everything indicates that there are no conditions for holding face-to-face meetings and the proposal that exists is to postpone them for a period to be defined ”, declared Alfredo Nuvunga, director of regional and continental integration at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Minec), quoted this Tuesday by the state press.

The measure follows recommendations from the community’s health ministers, he added.

The proposal is awaiting approval by the Mozambican head of state, Filipe Nyusi, as interim president of SADC, until August.

The extraordinary summit was announced in December for the purpose of discussing, in Maputo, gun violence in Cabo Delgado, among other topics.

The meeting was even scheduled for January, but at the time it was postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.

Mozambique has a cumulative total of 465 deaths from Covid-19 and 44,912 infections, of which 61% have recovered. The Mozambican president on Thursday announced, among 20 new measures, an overnight curfew, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., in the metropolitan area of ​​Maputo, which covers the districts of Matola, Boane and Marracuene. The new restrictions, in effect since Friday, lasting for 30 days, were adopted due to the increase in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases of Covid-19 which, only in January, exceeded the figures for the whole of 2020, with a focus on Maputo.