What golden toilet brush is in the hands of anti-Putin Protestants? – Observer

In 1977, Japanese author Taro Gomi published what was to be his biggest success, the children’s book Todos Fazemos Cocó. The work is aimed at children who are starting to know how to use the toilet and intend to convey the idea that going to the toilet is something perfectly normal and that we all do – even Vladimir Putin, who doesn’t watch not the expense when it comes. on the subject: hygiene of your toilets.

In recent times, Russia has seen a wave of anti-Putin protests and there is one detail to note: the vast majority of protesters are walking around with golden toilet paper in their hands. Confused? Everything has a reason, look at Alexei Navalny. The opposition leader was arrested after returning to his native Russia from Germany, the country where he was treated after alleged poisoning with chemist Novichok, and it is because of him that everyone uses this brush toilet.

One of Navalny’s last interventions before his arrest was the launch of a feature film that focuses on the most recent scandal involving the Russian president, the megalomaniacal secret palace Putin had built on the Black Sea near the city of Gelendzhik and which will have cost approximately one billion three hundred thousand dollars. Despite the widespread luxury – it has, for example, an 80-meter bridge that connects the main building to a tea room, a tunnel that leads to the beach, and even an underground ice hockey rink – which Navalny has the Most highlighted was the toilet brush valued at $ 850, something like € 710.

TheEconomist underlines Navalny’s intelligence in giving importance to this detail of Vladimir Putin’s toilet visits, saying it’s a way of illustrating the humanity of the stoic and mysterious leader through less favorable details. Still, the relationship of famous not-so-democratic leaders with the bathroom has always been curious.

Kim Jong Un, for example, brought portable toilets to the summit that joined his North Korea with the United States in 2018. Apparently he wanted to prevent his droppings from being collected and analyzed by rival spies interested in collecting food. information about his state of health. Nicolae Ceausescu, for example, had a bathroom in his villa in the Primaverii district of Bucharest with taps, towel rails and a container of gold toilet paper and tile panels reminiscent of the Byzantine Empire. In addition, former Ugandan President Idi Amin boasted of having in the presidential palace in Kampala an all-marble sink and combination toilet and bidet, imported from France, which the leader said was an exact copy. Louis XVI’s WC at Versailles, a statement that was false.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT