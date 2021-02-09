The European Parliament lifts the parliamentary immunity of Mr Álvaro Amaro – Observer

The European Parliament has voted in favor of lifting the parliamentary immunity of Portuguese MEP Álvaro Amaro (PSD), in criminal proceedings brought before the Guarda district court, the assembly announced on Tuesday.

The case in question concerns suspicion of benefiting the municipality of Guarda to a theater company in 2014, when Álvaro Amaro was president of the municipality – a mandate which he resigned when he was elected to the European Parliament in European elections of May 2019 – and the request for the lifting of parliamentary immunity was presented in October of the same year by the District Court of Guarda.

Reacting to the decision of the European Parliament, announced Tuesday at the start of the session in Brussels, the deputy, in a statement to Lusa, recalled that, “from the first minute”, he asked “that immunity be lifted in the most promptly. , as today’s report shows [terça-feira] approved ”and reiterated his“ total availability ”to collaborate with justice.

Moreover, if he had been legally admissible, he would have immediately waived parliamentary immunity. I reaffirm my total availability and my willingness to collaborate with the authorities who, I am sure, will conclude in due time that there is no illegality or irregularity ”, he added.

In July 2019, on the occasion of the inaugural session of the European Parliament after the elections in May of that year, Álvaro Amaro, who was already accused in the framework of Operation “Rota Final” – a police investigation judicial (PJ) on an alleged fraudulent scheme of public procurement procedures – he had argued that it was “absolutely compatible” to start playing the role of MEPs and to continue to collaborate with the justice within the framework of the “Final route” operation.

I will never hide behind any kind of immunity status. I was and will be available until the last second to provide any clarification before the Portuguese courts, ”the former mayor said on occasion in Strasbourg.

ACC // SB

Lusa / End