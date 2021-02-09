A library of design and template resources to save time on your projects

Creating a bug-free website, app, or landing page that provides some professional credibility can turn out to be a real problem if you don’t have the in-house skills required.

Whether you need to start your app, start your online business, or create personalized landing pages, the problem is the same. It is better to rely on existing elements than to build everything yourself. Finally, Leonardo da Vinci, who is considered a multi-cap genius, delegated some details of his paintings to other craftsmen in his workshop.

Icons, master slides, illustrations, models … The list of resources available to save you time is very extensive on the Internet. EpicPxls is an online marketplace of free and paid designs (with a large temporary offer) carefully tailored to meet the needs of agencies, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and marketing and communication professionals. The time savings are significant as all you have to do is customize your resources by tweaking them to suit your needs.

EpicPxls offers a pre-download feature for zip files before downloading them to make sure users get what they are looking for.

The catalog benefits from a good depth, is getting richer from month to month and offers an attractive model. The user can download a one-time resource (paid or free) or subscribe to it for $ 22 / month and benefit from 20 downloads per month (while benefiting from changes over time from product updates).

EpicPxls is temporarily priced at $ 39 as a one-time purchase (available for life) from AppSumo and offers the option to download 20 resources each month. A damn good deal for any web professional who is making sure they have a large library to use for their future projects.

