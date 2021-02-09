Rafael Nadal beats Serbian Laslo Djere and is in Australian Open second round – Observe

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal won in three sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) Serbian Laslo Djere, 56th in the world rankings, and qualified for the second round of the Australian Open.

The world number two has managed to make it to the second round of the tournament for the 15th time in 16 appearances in what is the first “Grand Slam” of the season.

In the last edition, he reached the quarter-finals.

His next opponent will be known after the conclusion of the match between American Michael Mmoh and Serbian Viktor Troicki, in a match that brings together the players of the qualifying round.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT