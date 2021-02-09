Iranian armed forces member implicated in murder of nuclear physicist – Observer

A member of the Iranian armed forces is implicated in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the nuclear physicist killed in late November near Tehran, Iran’s intelligence minister said.

“The person who made the initial preparations for the murder was a soldier,” Mahmoud Alavi announced Monday evening in an interview on state television, without providing further details.

Alavi stressed that his ministry does not have the competence to “collect information on the armed forces” of Iran.

Fakhrizadeh was killed on November 27 near Tehran in an attack on his vehicle.

The nuclear physicist was presented, after his death, as Deputy Minister of Defense and head of the Defense Research and Innovation Organization (Sépand), having notably contributed to the “atomic defense” of the country.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Iranian authorities accused Israel of ordering the attack and, according to Tehran, used a satellite-controlled machine gun, among other equipment. Israel has not reacted to these accusations.

In December, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatolah Ali Khamenei posthumously awarded the nuclear physicist a prestigious military award.

In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced Fakhrizadeh as the director of a secret military nuclear program that Iran has always denied.