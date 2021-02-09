Cholera epidemic declared in most populous province of Mozambique – Observer

A cholera outbreak has been reported in Nampula province in northern Mozambique, the region’s Emergency Operations Center (COE) said on Monday.

The disease was detected at the end of January in the district of Meconta, in one of the main corridors between the northern provinces, and there are 133 cases diagnosed, 52 hospitalized and no deaths.

At the same time, cases of diarrhea are being reported in Moma, Memba and Eráti districts, so authorities are monitoring and advancing the disease.

The health services of the province of Nampula say they have sufficient storage of drugs and medical equipment for the next three months, distributed between the different health facilities and without any sign of constraints.

With around six million inhabitants, the province of Nampula is the most populous in the country.

Cholera is a disease that causes severe diarrhea, which can be treated, but which can lead to death from dehydration if not combated quickly. Much of the disease is caused by consuming contaminated food and water. Cholera cases are usually spread by drinking contaminated water, which most often occurs during the rainy season, which occurs in Mozambique from October to March.