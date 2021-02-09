England’s Mike Dean will not referee any matches this weekend after receiving death threats following a controversial red – Obs …

The controversy began in the seventh minute off the trip from West Ham to Fulham. Czech visitors’ midfielder Tomáš Souček hit Mitrovic in the face with his elbow. The move seemed totally unintentional, Souček hitting his opponent after raising his arm to move, but the match referee had another opinion. Mike Dean, one of English football’s most experienced referees, sent the player off with a direct red card after seeing the VAR footage, becoming the protagonist in the Premier League’s most controversial history over the weekend latest.

This was only the first chapter of the story, however. West Ham coach David Moyes reacted to the episode in the flash interview, making sure he was “embarrassed” by the performance of the VAR and the referee squad. “The two gentlemen involved, Mike Dean and Lee Mason [VAR], are much better referees than they have shown and have been much better referees. I am impressed that they have seen more than one accident. What can I say? It’s completely accidental, without malice. He tries to push you back and accidentally hits you, ”the coach said. Then Tomáš Souček followed, who, via social media, said he had spoken to Mitrovic before and the two had come to the conclusion that the shock had been accidental.

“I spoke to Aleksandar Mitrović during and after the game and he said our game was fair, I thank him for it. Unfortunately, the referee had a different opinion. Anyone who knows me knows that I would never have intended to hurt another player. I apologize for this moment in a season that has been great. A beautiful moment of fair play for Aleksandar, ”wrote the 25-year-old Czech midfielder. The most dramatic chapter in all of history, however, did not appear until later.

This Monday, Mike Dean announced that he would not referee any match in the next round of the Premier League after suffering, with his relatives, several threats to physical integrity via social networks. The 52-year-old referee, who has whistled Premier League games since 2000, reported the messages he received – which involved death threats – to authorities and is expected to return to action the next day, missing just one weekend of competition. The issue has already had institutional repercussions, with the Premier League president calling for ‘proactive intervention’ following threats to Dean. “It is inexcusable that Mike Dean and his family have been beaten by online means, including death threats, because of their work as a Premier League referee. Mike and his family have our support in reporting this to the police. All of this, again, underscores the need for a more proactive intervention by social media companies to end online abuse and identify perpetrators, ”said Richard Masters, in a statement that complements a strong position taken recently by the British government.

After Manchester United player Lauren James, also of the Red Devils, and Mark Little, of Bristol Rovers, received racist slurs via social media after less successful performances, the UK Minister for Culture and Sport opened the door to the possibility that the freedoms of these platforms would be limited in the UK were it not for “We are going to change the law to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms. And they can start by showing that responsibility today by preventing this racist abuse. Players cannot be beaten for doing their job. That’s enough, ”said Oliver Dowden.

However, also after Mike Dean’s decision, the English Federation ended up rescinding the red card presented to Souček, as well as the three-game penalty the player is expected to complete, following a call from West Ham. decision but also left words of support for the referee. “All decisions that are made on the pitch must stay on the pitch. I don’t like to hear that anything interferes with my personal life and I send my support to Mike Dean and his family. There is no room for abuse of any kind. It’s a thing of the past and now I’m focusing on the rest of the season, ”he wrote.

Following the case, Mark Clattenburg, one of England’s most experienced referees – whistled, for example, during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France – wrote an opinion piece in the Daily Mail where he made several revelations about the threats that referees suffer after more controversial decisions. “As a referee, abuse becomes routine. He received letters at home. Some of the insults were bad, and yes, there were threats. I reported everything to the police but, due to anonymity, no one was arrested or convicted. It’s painful. It’s frightening. Worse yet, social media companies are allowing this to happen, ”Clattenburg said, also suggesting that platforms like Twitter could do something more to prevent these kinds of situations. The 45-year-old referee also revealed a story involving Michael Oliver, another England international, after a match counting to the 2017/18 Champions League quarter-finals.

“There is a limit. Unfortunately, with social media this line is crossed too often. Michael Oliver had to kick the family out of his home after the game where Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League, with Real Madrid, in 2018, ”said Mark Clattenburg.