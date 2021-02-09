soon the ability to set up a third-party music streaming service on Siri

Soon, iPhone owners will be able to set up a music streaming service other than Apple Music on Siri by default.

Last week, the beta version of iOS 14.5 was made available, and users quickly noticed a significant novelty in Siri before sharing it with internet users on the Reddit platform. When they asked the voice assistant to play a song, it asked which application the song should be started on so that the user could choose from the various services available on their phone. When an app is selected, Siri uses it by default.

This detail may seem trivial, but it will make it easier for many people; Until then, it always had to be indicated on which service the song was to be played. Without clarification, Siri opened Apple Music directly. Now the wizard asks if it can access the data in the third party application and then open it. Siri also sets up a default music streaming service the first time you’re asked to play from a specific app.

Apple loose ballast

This innovation is in line with the path the Apple brand has recently taken. With iOS 14 it is thus possible to define an Internet browser and an e-mail application from a third party: Up until now, Safari and Apple Mail were implemented as standard in iPhones. Last year the Cupertino company also added the option to change the default music service for the speaker connected to the HomePod.

It’s not for nothing that Apple decided to let go of so much ballast. Like other big techs, the company is targeted by the authorities and had to defend itself at the US Congress last summer. While it is not subject to antitrust lawsuits, this option is not yet completely ruled out …

iOS 14.5: big news

The official release date for iOS 14.5 is not yet known, but is expected to arrive in late March. This update will be the most complete since iOS 14 was released in September as it will introduce some interesting features. For example, Apple Watch owners can finally unlock their iPhone with a mask …

And most importantly, it will surely be the version of iOS that will provide the Tracking Transparency app, a tool that can disrupt the online advertising industry.