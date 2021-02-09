Tui hopes for vaccinations and tests: “Many are sitting on packed suitcases” – economics

Fritz Joussen is optimistic. “I’m very sure there will be a holiday this summer,” Chief Tui said on Tuesday as he introduced the new numbers of the travel company. According to Joussen, people have a great desire to travel. “Many are sitting on packed suitcases.” In the past, it was seen that some destinations were sold out within 24 hours as soon as it was possible to travel again. The largest travel company in the world is planning for the summer with 80 percent of the capacity from before the Crown. Tui already has 2.8 million bookings for the summer season, of which about half come from the UK. Prices are about 20 percent higher than a year ago traveling before Corona 2019.

The principle of hope: The CEO of Tui Group, Friedrich Joussen, hopes for the summer. Photo: image images / localpic

Open borders, people by the pool – the reality is different nowadays. Tourism is suffering from the corona crisis like no other. This also applies to the largest provider, Tui. The DAX Group needed government assistance and a capital increase to cope with the crisis. The travel giant received approximately 4.3 billion euros from the state. The State Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) has the option of exchanging its € 420 million silent partner for Tui shares to join the group directly. Joussen did not want to comment on Tuesday whether he would do so. According to him, it was a matter of the state.

Dark red numbers in winter

In the last financial year, which ended at the end of September, Tui had to accept a loss of 3.1 billion euros, and the new financial year also began with deep red numbers. Revenues fell from 3.85 billion euros in the same quarter last year to 468.1 million euros (minus 88 percent), the group reported a loss of almost 700 million euros. In tourism, it is normal for winter to be unprofitable. From October to December 2020, however, the loss was only a manageable 147 million euros.

Liquidity is ensured

However, shareholders, employees and customers do not have to worry about Tui collapsing. Thanks to state support and a capital increase, the group has over 2.1 billion euros in liquid funds. That will definitely be enough until the beginning of July, Joussen assures us. And then the business will work again, the boss believes. “July to September is our busiest time.”

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

However, this presupposes that people are allowed to travel again. Joussen firmly believes that this will be possible again. The tour packages still do not pose a major risk, as last summer’s restart last infected only 0.54 out of 100,000 Tui guests. The CEO now hopes primarily for vaccinations and corona tests.

Tests for return passengers: Everyone returning from a high-risk or viral area must pass a negative corona test … Photo: imago images / ZUMA Wire

The more people are vaccinated, the lower the risk of overloading health systems. This eliminates the argument for travel restrictions and border closures. “We need to learn to live with coronavirus for a long time,” Joussen urges governments to return to normal. “The virus will not go away.”

Although states may require proof of vaccination for entry in the future, TUI does not plan to do so for its customers. However, passengers wishing to sail with Tui Cruises must present a negative corona test. It should stay that way.

Dissatisfied with the German government

They make no secret of the fact that Joussen is not satisfied with the German government. He points to advances in vaccination in the UK and Israel. “Some can and some can’t,” says the manager. He also attributes the fact that reservations from the UK continue with rapid vaccination steps. In addition, the British traditionally reserve earlier than the Germans, who trade in a particularly short time this year.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

Many apply for vouchers

However, there are doubts as to whether the new reservations will actually wash away a lot of money in the Tui box office. Because many customers now use vouchers they received for unusual trips last year. There are still many vouchers in circulation today, admits Joussen. A: Mutations in the virus and the limited effectiveness of vaccines against certain variants of the virus may also disappoint hopes for a holiday in 2021.

5,000 positions deleted

Tui is trying to alleviate the crisis by reducing costs. Recently, only € 300 million in liquidity per month has flowed in instead of € 450 million. The main reason for declining spending is downsizing. 8,000 full-time positions are to be cut in the group, of which 5,000 have already been cut. Many seasonal workers were not even hired, so the number of employees in the group at the end of 2020 at 37,000 was a good third lower than in the previous year.

However, the group’s shareholders still stick to Tui. The main shareholders are Russian billionaire Alexei Mordaschow, the Spanish family of hoteliers Rio and Egyptian billionaire Hamed El Chiaty. After the January capital increase, Mordashov now holds 30 percent.